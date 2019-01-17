More from Star Tribune
Local
Legislators welcome special animal guests during session
Members of the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance Division had a few special guests thanks to the Minnesota Zoo's Zoomobile.
Wild
Aberg set to make Wild debut after trade from Ducks
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the acquisition of winger Pontus Aberg from the Ducks.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 9 and cloudy
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Pelosi defends move to postpone SOTU address
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi repeated her call for President Trump to sign legislation that would reopen the federal government, saying the shutdown is "inflicting great pain."
Politics
Launching new missile strategy, Trump pushes wall
U.S. President Donald Trump's visited the Pentagon Thursday to roll out a new strategy for a more aggressive space-based missile defense system to protect against existing threats from North Korea and Iran and counter advanced weapon systems being developed by Russia and China.
