Video
Officer reporting to Damond shooting scene
Officer Joseph Grout at shooting scene says, "I'm hot right now. I don't know if we're supposed to be or not."
Officer's bodycam video shows officer talking with Noor after shooting
Body camera video from officer Jesse Lopez shows officer Mark Ringgenberg walking Noor up to Lopez's squad.
Minneapolis Sgt. Shannon Barnette responds to Damond shooting scene
In this bodycam video, Minneapolis Sgt. Shannon Barnette reports to the shooting scene.
Local
Hear the 911 calls made by Justine Ruszczyk before she was fatally shot
Hear the 911 calls made by Justine Ruszczyk before she was fatally shot.
Cell phone video by bicyclist passing scene of Noor shooting
This video was shot by a teenage bicyclist who recorded the shooting's aftermath on his cellphone.