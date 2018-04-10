More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Zuckerberg apology includes plea that Facebook focuses on 'good'
Zuckerberg apology includes plea that Facebook focuses on 'good'
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30 with another warmup coming Wednesday
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 43
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Here's how Cambridge Analytica exploited the Facebook data of millions
Tens of millions of American Facebook users had their data harvested by Cambridge Analytica and a British-based researcher. Here's how it happened.
Nation
Facebook critics demonstrate on Capitol Hill
Wearing costumes and displaying life-size images of Mark Zuckerberg, demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday calling on Facebook's CEO to fix the social media site.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.