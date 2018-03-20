More from Star Tribune
Local
Dec., 2017: Justine Damond's father 'deeply concerned' about investigation
At a news conference in December, 2017, in Sydney, Australia, John Ruszczyk said the family is "deeply concerned about the possibility that the initial investigation was not done properly or with the greatest sense of integrity or completeness."
Politics
Trump congratulates Putin on election results
President Donald Trump said he had "a very good call" with Russian President Vladimir Putin Tuesday to congratulate him on his re-election and discuss a possible bilateral meeting.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Light snow, high 35
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Parents anxious after Maryland school shooting
A shooting at a Maryland high school Tuesday morning injured three people, including the shooter, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
Video
Morning forecast: Light snow, high of 35
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
