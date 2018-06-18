More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Warmer and mostly sunny, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Feeling Superior: His map is one of a kind
Arden Hills resident and avid outdoorsmen Keith Myrmel couldn't find the perfect map for the Superior Hiking Trail, so he drew one himself.
Feeling Superior: People hike the trail for many reasons
Hikers come from all over to spend time on the Superior Hiking Trail and talk about what gets them out
Gibson: After 7 fun innings, I asked to pitch 8th
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he talked manager Paul Molitor into "giving me one runner" in the eighth inning of Minnesota's 2-1 win over the Red Sox on Thursday.
WNBA players kick off All-Star weekend with clinic
WNBA all-stars including Maya Moore and Seimone Augustus from the Minnesota Lynx held a Jr. NBA camp for young basketball players to kick off the weekend.
