Variety
Timelapse: Watch the rink at the Mall of America come to life
The 12,000-square-foot ice skating rink "Skate the Star" is now open at the Mall of America.
Local
Twin Cities musician studying in Netherlands is fatally stabbed
A Twin Cities woman attending college in the Netherlands has been stabbed to death, and a fellow student was arrested, a major newspaper in Rotterdam is reporting.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy, high of 30
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Air Quality Alert continues, high of 30
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings: How does the team respond to its woes on offense
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer analyze what comes next for the Vikings after they fired their offensive coordinator and ask the question of how will Minnesota's offense respond to Kevin Stefanski taking over the role this late in the season?
