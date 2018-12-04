More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Dramatic video shows police chase that ended in crash at Mpls. park, injuring 3 children
Evening forecast: Low of 19 with plenty of clouds
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers on supporting McBrayer after mother loses cancer battle
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Isaiah Washington talk Tuesday about supporting Dupree McBrayer after he lost his mom to cancer.
Bob Dole salutes George H.W. Bush's casket
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.
Pursuit of driver who crashed into Minneapolis playground
The Minnesota State Patrol released June 11 video of troopers pursuing Kabaar Powell through Minneapolis residential areas for speeding and other violations, which ended when Powell crashed in a playground, seriously injuring two children. Powell later pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.
Afternoon forecast: Clouds persist; high 24
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
