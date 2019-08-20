More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Clouds clearing out after storms; high 84
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Zimmer: 'Guys have been solid in their protection'
As the deadline approaches for making cuts to finalize the roster, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer says he's looking for consistency from his players.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly sunny with stray midday shower, high of 83
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Reps. Omar and Tlaib condemn 'cruel reality' in Palestine
Minnesota's Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib condemned Israel's denial of a planned visit to Palestine, saying their experience reflected that of many other Americans trying to visit family in territory.
Vikings
Cousins reviews Vikings offense after preseason win
Quarterback Kirk Cousins discusses the offensive line, his botched snap and more from Sunday night's 25-19 exhibition win over the Seahawks.