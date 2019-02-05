More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: 2" to 4" today, more Wednesday night
Morning forecast: Week's part one of snow; 3-5" likely
A second dump of snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Nation
Resort keeps tradition of harvesting ice from lake
When the ice on Squam Lake in New Hampshire is at least 12-inches thick, workers at a rustic resort gather to take part in a winter tradition that's more than 120-years-old. They harvest ice so that in the summer, guests of Rockywold-Deephaven Camps can cool their water, soda and beer bottles – not in refrigerators, but in antique iceboxes.
World
Fatal apartment fire in high-end Paris
A fire in a Paris apartment building early Tuesday killed seven people and sent residents fleeing to the roof or climbing out their windows to escape, authorities said. The cause of the blaze that burned for hours and injured 28 people is unclear.
Politics
White House: Trump will call for optimism, unity at SOTU
The White House says President Donald Trump will call for optimism and unity in Tuesday's State of the Union address, using the moment to attempt a reset after two years of bitter partisanship and deeply personal attacks.
