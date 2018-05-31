More from Star Tribune
East Metro
Barbara Carlson, former talk radio host, politician and bon vivant, dies at 80
In the end, the return of lung cancer finally did what political opponents and the people she skewered on her radio show and in her books — including former governor and ex-husband Arne Carlson — could not: Silence someone who seldom hesitated from saying what was on her mind or sharing the intimate details of her life.
National
St. Paul police dog bit man after collar broke
Days after a Minnesota man was mistakenly bitten by a police dog that broke free from its handler, city leaders in St. Paul said Monday they're putting heavier restrictions on when police K-9s can be used and ordering an investigation into the unit.
Local
Longtime St. Olaf professor Margaret Hayford O'Leary, expert in Norwegian culture, dies at 67
In some ways, Margaret Hayford O'Leary lived her whole life with her feet planted in two lands.There was, of course, Minnesota, where she taught for…
National
The Latest: St. Paul police dog mistakenly bit man
The Latest on a Minnesota man mistakenly bit by a St. Paul police dog (all times local):
National
Wisconsin AG rips Democrats' prison release plans
Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel ripped the Democratic gubernatorial candidates' proposals to release inmates from Wisconsin prisons Monday, calling the plans irresponsible and dangerous.
