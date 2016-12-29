Actress Debbie Reynolds, the star of the 1952 classic "Singin' in the Rain," has died. She was 84. Her son, Todd Fisher, said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, died at age 60.

