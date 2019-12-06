More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Knicks fire David Fizdale, make Mike Miller interim coach
The New York Knicks have made another coaching change, firing David Fizdale after barely 100 games on the job.
Gophers
No. 2 Ohio St. chases playoff spot against No. 10 Wisconsin
Ohio State coach Ryan Day mapped everything out months ago.
Wolves
Cavaliers star Kevin Love out with sickness
Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love is sick and will miss Friday night's game against Orlando.
Twins
Pineda gets new deal with Twins, must complete drug suspension
The Twins agreed to re-sign the free agent righthander to a two-year contract worth $20 million. He'll be sidelined until early May to finish his 60-game suspension.
Vikings
NFL coaching carousel started spinning early this year
Judging by the jump start, it looks like we're headed for a ninth consecutive season with at least a half-dozen NFL head coaches getting canned.The…