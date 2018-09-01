More from Star Tribune
Daniels, No. 15 USC shake off slow start to beat UNLV 43-21
JT Daniels, the second freshman to start at quarterback in a season opener for Southern California, threw for 282 yards with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown to lead the No. 15 Trojans to a 43-21 victory over UNLV on Saturday.
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Pac-12 down not out after UW loss
Washington lost the game the Pac-12 needed to win. At least that's how the showdown with No. 9 Auburn was billed all offseason.In a neutral…
What a shot! Federer 'unreal' in US Open win over Kyrgios
The most pivotal part of Roger Federer's U.S. Open victory over Nick Kyrgios, both men agreed, came all of 17 minutes in, when the 20-time major champion was serving at 3-all, love-40 and got out of the jam.
Raiders send star pass rusher Mack to Bears in massive trade
The Chicago Bears spent the offseason loading up to end a string of losing seasons. They just made their biggest move.The Bears have acquired star…
Pro-style obsession: Local athletes flock to Fortnite
The video game sensation Fortnite counts well-paid athletes among its biggest players. "They definitely got me," Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie said.
