Twins
Beltre cheered in possible Texas finale, 6-1 win vs Mariners
Adrian Beltre was given a standing ovation when he was removed from what could be his last home game for Texas, just before the Rangers rallied for four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Sunday.
Sports
Three Vikings stats that stand out
0-23 Since 2003, teams that were 16½-point underdogs had lost all 23 times they'd played until the Bills upset.14 Rushing yards by the Vikings in…
MN United
Minnesota United gets short-lived lift from midfielders Bob, Maximiano
Maximiano and Bob are suspended for one game.
Vikings
Vikings humbled, hammered by Bills in 27-6 loss
The Bills were heavy underdogs entering Sunday's game, but ran away from the Vikings early and never looked back
Vikings
Rams hold off Chargers 35-23 in LA's crosstown showdown
Jared Goff passed for 354 yards and three touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 105 yards and another score, leading the Rams to a 35-23 victory over the Chargers on Sunday in the franchises' first meeting since their relocations to Los Angeles.
