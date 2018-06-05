More from Star Tribune
Twins
St. Louis stunner: Cards fire Matheny with club near .500
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't accustomed to stretches of mediocrity, and certainly not to reports of clubhouse unrest.
MN United
Heath fumes after Loons forced to hang on vs. Salt Lake
Minnesota United took a commanding 3-0 lead in the second half before Salt Lake scored two goals in 8 minutes to put the pressure on. And that did not please the Loons coach.
MN United
MN United coach Adrian heath is mad after his team's 3-2 win against Salt Lake
They allowed two late goals
MN United
What went right in Loons' 3-2 victory?
Despite coach Adrian Heath's postgame mood, there were some good parts to the three points.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
