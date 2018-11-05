More from Star Tribune
Djokovic back at No. 1; replaces Nadal, whose season is over
Novak Djokovic returned to No. 1 on Monday after a two-year absence and is assured of becoming the first man in the history of the…
Kawhi Leonard -- unlike Jimmy Butler -- hasn't been a distraction
Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler will likely be on new teams next year. But their respective situations feel completely different.
Nadal out of ATP Finals with abdominal injury, ankle surgery
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury and had surgery on his right ankle Monday.
NFL flexes Vikings-Bears to prime time on Nov. 18
The NFL has moved the Vikings game at Chicago from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.
Vikings-Bears game flexed to 7:20 p.m. start on Nov. 18
The Vikings and the Bears might well be battling for first place in the NFC North when they meet on Nov. 18, and that means…
