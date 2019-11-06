More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Sendejo returning to Vikings after being waived by Eagles
Veteran safety Andrew Sendejo played eight seasons in Minnesota before leaving as a free agent.
Sports
Thursday's Page 2 Tipsheet
TIPSHEETKNOW THIS: Vikings vs. Cowboys is a meeting of two of the 10 longest-tenured head coaches in NFL: Jason Garrett (sixth) and Mike Zimmer…
Sports
Wild changed momentum against Anaheim
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau was gazing up, tracking the play on the video board because the players on the bench stood up to block his…
Sports
Cousins is a thinking man, but should he be a speaking man?
If we have learned anything from the last few days it's that Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is a bit of an oversharer, and Mike Zimmer…
Sports
Gophers have no losses, but get no respect from the CFP
The initial College Football Playoff ranking was released between games of ESPN's college basketball kickoff doubleheader Tuesday night (synergy!), and two things are true about…