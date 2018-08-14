More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Rookie corner Hughes gets time with first team
Vikings rookie cornerback Mike Hughes took snaps with the first team, but admits he has a lot to learn.
East Metro
White Bear Lake water levels back to normal, but locals brace for next drop
With water levels back to normal, locals are smiling more often.
Twins
Brewers acquire righty Thompson from Phillies
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired once-promising pitching prospect Jake Thompson from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and optioned him to Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Twins
Indians place Trevor Bauer on DL with stress fracture
The Cleveland Indians lost one of their best pitchers Tuesday when they placed right-hander Trevor Bauer on the 10-day disabled list with a small stress fracture in his right leg.
Sports
Karolina Pliskova, Nick Kyrgios advance in Cincinnati
Karolina Pliskova and Nick Kyrgios advanced Tuesday at the Western & Southern Open.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.