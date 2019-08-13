More from Star Tribune
Twins
A-Rod: Personal items stolen from rental SUV after working ESPN game
A rental vehicle being used by ESPN baseball analyst Alex Rodriguez was broken into Sunday night, and Rodriguez said several items of a personal and sentimental nature were stolen.
Vikings
Listen: Punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik brings intrigue to Vikings camp
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the Vikings' latest bold move to shore up its special teams. On new punter/kicker Kaare Vedvik and what his role might be. Takeaways from the preseason opener in New Orleans, including talking about the possibility of Laquon Treadwell being cut later this month.
Twins
When a closer fails: Rogers pummeled pitching consecutive days
Taylor Rogers has made a name for himself by stepping into the Twins' closer role. But his work has suffered dramatically when he's been asked to work on consecutive days.
Twins
Cleveland beats Boston; Santana hits second straight game-winning homer
The comeback's complete. Four months later, the Indians are again atop the AL Central.
MN United
'A really stupid mistake.' Toye sorry for spitting on Dallas opponent
An MLS decision is pending on whether 20-year-old forward Mason Toye must sit out more than Minnesota United's match Wednesday against Colorado.