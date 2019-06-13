More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins
The Twins blew open the game with a six-run sixth inning to beat the Seattle Mariners 10-5 at Target Field on Thursday afternoon.
Gophers
Gabe Grunewald's funeral, visitation and memorial run announced
The late runner's funeral will be held Monday at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis.
Golf
'I flinched': Mickelson lets an opportunity slide at Pebble
It was the kind of mistake that could cost a guy the U.S. Open.
Twins
Nelson Cruz and C.J. Cron supplied the power for the team that leads the majors in home runs.