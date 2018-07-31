More from Star Tribune
Digne joins Everton from Barcelona
France left back Lucas Digne has joined Everton from Barcelona as the second signing of recently hired manager Marco Silva.
Vikings
Decades-long wait for Hall of Fame over for Jerry Kramer
Jerry Kramer has basked in the attention on his key block on the winning play in the Ice Bowl for more than half a century.He…
Twins
Miley shuts down Dodgers in Brewers' 1-0 win
Wade Miley is a Louisiana guy with an affinity for Hollywood.
mlb
Davis hits 29th home run, A's beat Blue Jays 6-2
Unable to land a starter at the trade deadline, the Oakland Athletics got a big lift from one they already had and gave manager Bob Melvin a milestone victory.
mlb
Astros snap five-game skid with 5-2 win over Mariners
Charlie Morton did what's become expected on the mound in getting his 12th victory, while Evan Gattis and Josh Reddick provided the pop needed with all the big names missing from the Houston Astros' lineup right now.
