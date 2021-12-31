More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Zimmer on Cousins: 'We hate to see that happen to Kirk …'
Kirk Cousins, the unvaccinated Vikings quarterback had avoided COVID-19 all season until today.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 15, 1-3" of snow in central Minnesota
Temperatures will range from -14 in Grand Forks to 21 in Rochester today but only -3 at midnight in the metro area. Snow is moving through central Minnesota through evening. It'll be a very cold start to the new year, with dangerous wind chills.
Video
'Peace among people': Minnesotans share hopes for 2022
We asked people around the Twin Cities what their resolutions and hopes were for the new year.