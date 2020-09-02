More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline in vaccine human trials
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline say they are beginning human trials of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 after positive results from preclinical testing.
Can I get the coronavirus twice?
Can I get the coronavirus twice? It seems possible, though how often it happens isn't known. Researchers in Hong Kong recently reported evidence of a person who…
Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street surge
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Wall Street surged to its biggest daily gain since July despite uncertainty about the global outlook. Benchmarks in Tokyo,…
LA to furlough 15,000 workers because of virus losses
The Los Angeles City Council declared a fiscal emergency on Wednesday, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees as the city struggles with an economic body blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
Experts: Cohen may profit from criminal exploits in tell-all
When Michael Cohen testified before Congress last year, Republican lawmakers worried aloud that President Donald Trump's former fixer would parlay the spectacle — and his criminal exploits — into a bestseller.