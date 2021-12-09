More from Star Tribune
West Metro
St. Louis Park Lunds & Byerlys on alert after carjacking attempt, purse snatching
Neither victim was injured in daytime assaults, police say.
Nation
Girlfriend: Daunte Wright was 'just gasping' after shooting
The woman who was riding with Daunte Wright when he was pulled over by police tearfully testified on Thursday about the chaos right after an officer shot him, saying she screamed at Wright trying to get a response but that he "wasn't answering me and he was just gasping."
Nation
Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police
Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.
Nation
Darwin in a lab: Coral evolution tweaked for global warming
On a moonless summer night in Hawaii, krill, fish and crabs swirl through a beam of light as two researchers peer into the water above a vibrant reef.
St. Cloud
Extra police patrol ROCORI school following social media threat
A middle schooler warned students not to come to school because of a possible shooting, according to the superintendent.