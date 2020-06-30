More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota senior living facility settles charges of racial bias
A care worker was subjected to epithets, suit says.
Minneapolis
New federal arson charges for May blazes set at Gordon Parks High School, St. Paul Enterprise building
Charges against Matthew Scott White and Mohamed Hussein Abdi make 14 federal cases filed following unrest over George Floyd's death.
Minneapolis
George Floyd's uncle pushes to strip Confederate flag from police logo in S.D. town
Selwyn Jones is facing some resistance in his little South Dakota town of Gettysburg.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis adds speed bumps to roads near George Floyd memorial
Officials hope the humps discourage drivers cutting through neighborhood streets and alleys.
Coronavirus
Minn. businesses, nonprofits raise funds for distance-learning tools
The focus is on helping students who lack the equipment or internet access needed for distance learning