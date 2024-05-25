More from Star Tribune
José Ramírez goes deep twice, starts run of 3 straight Guardians' homers in 10-4 victory over Angels
José Ramírez went deep twice and started a run of three straight homers in the fourth inning as the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to seven with a 10-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.
Sports
Giants overcome 3rd straight 4-run deficit on the road, hold off reeling Mets 8-7
Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning, Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman saved San Francisco with a defensive gem and the Giants came back from another big deficit to beat the staggering New York Mets 8-7 on Friday night.
Randball
Game 2 podcast: Luka's dagger, Ant's no-show, KAT benched and more
Chip Scoggins and Michael Rand went into all the gory details of the Wolves' 109-108 heartbreaking loss to Dallas in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals. Can Minnesota regain its edge in a must-win game Sunday on the road?
Sports
Sports
Juan Soto returns to San Diego and hits 1 of the Yankees' 4 homers in an 8-0 win vs. the Padres
Juan Soto hit a long two-run homer in his first game back in San Diego, and Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton also hit no-doubters off Yu Darvish in the third inning of the New York Yankees' 8-0 win over the Padres on Friday night.