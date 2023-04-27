More from Star Tribune
Ravens agree to 5-year, $260M deal with QB Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Wolves
Attorney: Edwards will fight misdemeanor assault charge
The attorney for Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said his client plans to defend himself against a "baseless" charge stemming from a chair incident after the team's Game 5 loss in Denver.
Sports
NFL Draft 2023 Live Updates | Who will be the first pick?
The NFL draft begins tonight! The Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the No. 1 pick and likely will choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. The events at Kansas City's Union Station start at 1 p.m. Eastern and will include a red carpet and musical acts highlighted by Fall Out Boy. The draft will begin at 8 p.m. EST and can be viewed on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Follow for live updates from Associated Press reporters across the country (all times EST).
Sports
Marlins rally in ninth, stun Braves 5-4 to avoid sweep
Garrett Cooper came through with a two-out, two-run double that capped a stunning five-run ninth inning by the Miami Marlins, who avoided a sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a game delayed more than three hours Thursday by inclement weather.
Wild
Scoggins: Wild must 'walk the walk' to avoid familiar playoff outcome
That's a quote from winger Marcus Foligno, and nobody knows better about changing behavior ASAP.