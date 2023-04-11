More from Star Tribune
Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton reveals Parkinson's diagnosis
Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announced Tuesday she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease but vowed to continue her work in Congress, saying, ''I'm not going to let Parkinson's stop me from being me."
Nation
EPA acts, finding cancer risk from sterilization chemical
The Environmental Protection Agency proposed Tuesday to limit the use of the chemical ethylene oxide after finding higher than expected cancer risk at facilities that use it to sterilize billions of medical devices each year.
Nation
Witnesses describe Louisville shooting
Police say a 23-year-old armed with a rifle opened fire at his Louisville, Kentucky workplace.
Nation
Police: Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago
The bank employee who opened fire at his Louisville workplace targeted specific people with the rifle he bought legally a week earlier, police said Tuesday.
Business
Firm restarting oil pipeline involved in California spill
An offshore pipeline involved in a 2021 oil spill that fouled Southern California beaches is being put back in service, the operator said.