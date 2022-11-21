More from Star Tribune
Nation
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the far side and buzzing the lunar surface on its way to a record-breaking orbit with test dummies sitting in for astronauts.
Nation
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store
An SUV crashed into Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.
Business
Stocks slip; Disney soars after reinstating Iger as CEO
Stocks slipped in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday to kick off a holiday-shortened week.
Nation
Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of killing five people and injuring others at a gay bar in Colorado Springs is facing murder and hate crime charges, according to online court records obtained Monday.
Politics
Was it sedition? Jan. 6 trial a major test for Justice Dept.
As angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, smashing through windows and beating police officers, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes extolled them as patriots and harkened back to the battle that kicked off the American Revolutionary War.