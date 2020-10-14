More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis records its 68th homicide with shooting death
The shooting happened in the 3500 block of 19th Avenue S.
Coronavirus
TSA agent at MSP Airport dies of COVID-19
Gerald Girard, 67, is one of eight agents nationwide to succumb to the virus.
State + Local
Minn. House overwhelmingly OKs $1.9B infrastructure bill
The legislation, approved 100-34 with the help of 25 Republicans, now heads to the state Senate. Lawmakers and construction industry workers described it as an economic stimulus package that could create thousands of jobs in the pandemic.
Local
Big crowd in western Minnesota town grills controversial Nordic heritage church
Nearly 50 people filled the hall for a special City Council meeting. No decision was made.
Coronavirus
Minnesota organizers credit COVID-19 pandemic with helping mobilize Latino voters
Both presidential campaigns have made outreach efforts with Latino voters.