MN Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:0-0-8(zero, zero, eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:04-11-16-19-25(four, eleven, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:08-10-12-27-37(eight, ten, twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Postal Service gives up legal fight, agrees to reverse changes
The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock during a pandemic that is expected to force many more people to vote by mail.