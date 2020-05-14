More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Lawsuit over schools named for Confederate leaders dismissed
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NAACP in Virginia that sought to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two public schools, saying in part that because the schools opened more than 50 years ago, the statute of limitations had expired.
National
Auto workers' tenuous return a ray of hope in jobs crisis
Defying a wave of layoffs that has sent the U.S. job market into its worst catastrophe on record, at least one major industry is making a comeback: Tens of thousands of auto workers are returning to factories that have been shuttered since mid-March due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
Nation
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake reported in western Nevada
The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday.
National
Louisville seeks US review of police killing of black woman
Louisville officials have now asked the U.S. Justice Department and the FBI to review the police department's internal investigation of the killing of a black woman by officers raiding her home two months ago.
National
The Latest: Russian doctors say woman contracted virus twice
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…