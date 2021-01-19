More from Star Tribune
Trump: We pray for new administration's success
On the eve of Joe Biden's inauguration, the outgoing president Donald Trump released a farewell video address, posted on a White House twitter account.
High Schools
New-look prep state tournaments envisioned for hockey, basketball
A plan discussed by Minnesota State High School League leaders would hold hockey title games on April 3 and basketball finals the following weekend.
Coronavirus
It's really back to school now for state's youngest students
Many elementary schools around the state brought the youngest elementary students back Tuesday, with more to follow in the coming weeks.