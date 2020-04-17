More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
President Donald Trump is encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions aimed at containing the coronavirus that have thrown millions of Americans out of work. But…
National
Jane Hull, first woman elected Arizona governor, dies at 84
Jane Hull, Arizona's first woman elected governor and part of the "Fab Five" celebrated as the nation's first all-female elected state executive branch leadership group, has died. She was 84.
National
White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds
The Trump White House intervened to weaken one of the few public health protections pursued by its own administration, a rule to limit the use of a toxic industrial compound in consumer products, according to communications between the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.
National
Senators urge anti-bias police training over mask fears
Democratic lawmakers want police departments to be vigilant about any racially biased policing during the coronavirus pandemic, as people in communities of color express fears of being profiled while wearing masks or other face coverings in public.
National
Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals
The video lasts just 13 seconds and shows nothing more than the view from a car quietly driving past a hospital entrance. But the person…