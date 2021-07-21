More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Twins
'Sho-Time' comes to town as Ohtani, Angels face Twins starting Thursday
The Japanese slugger has also been one of baseball's best pitchers this season. The Twins begin a four-game series with Los Angeles on Thursday.
Twins
Kirilloff will have wrist surgery; Twins recall Astudillo from St. Paul
Alex Kirilloff has been playing despite a torn ligament in his right wrist during his rookie season.
Windchimes return to Sculpture Garden
47 chimes (288 tubes) of aluminum were hung up in a tree at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden after hibernating in storage after a long winter.
Sports
50-point Buck: Title rewards Giannis's decision to commit to Milwaukee
This could have been the offseason in which Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the free-agent market and perhaps teamed up with another superstar to try winning multiple NBA titles together.
Nation
How are people who've been vaccinated still getting infected?
Coronavirus infections among some immunized people "are to be expected, even when you have highly effective vaccines," one infectious-disease specialist said.