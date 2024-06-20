More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Weather
Another 2-4" rain by Saturday night may spark more flooding over central and southern MN
Another flooding scenario is unfolding with T-storms forecast to bubble up along a stalled front from tonight into late Saturday, with 2-4" additional rain
Video
Rain in Duluth causes flooding runoff and high tides on Lake Superior
Flooding runoff from Lester River enters Lake Superior in Duluth on June 19, 2024. Rain amounts ranging from 3 to 7 inches fell in northern Minnesota.
Video
First-ever Juneteenth honor flight takes 26 Black veterans to Washington memorials
The Honor Flight Network hosted its first-ever Juneteenth Honor Flight for 26 Black veterans Wednesday.
Video
Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
Pop star Justin Timberlake was charged early Tuesday with driving while intoxicated in a village in New York's Hamptons.