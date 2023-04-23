More from Star Tribune
World
Russia 'will not forgive' US denial of journalist visas
Russia said Sunday that the United States has denied visas to journalists who wanted to cover Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to New York, and Lavrov suggested that Moscow would take strong retaliatory measures.
Politics
Will Fox News' settlement reform American media?
Professor Betsi Grabe says the amount of money that Dominion Voting Systems will receive is about ten times the worth of the company itself. That makes this the largest ever settlement on a defamation suit.
Sports
Tachlowini Gabriyesos runs for refugees at Belgrade Marathon
Tachlowini Gabriyesos fled his native Eritrea and walked through the desert to reach Israel when he was just 12 years old. He is now running marathons, sending a message of hope and endurance to all refugees like himself.
Business
Baltics condemn China envoy's stance on ex-Soviet nations
The three Baltic states have strongly condemned comments by China's envoy to France, who appeared to suggest in a recent French television interview that former Soviet republics aren't sovereign nations.
Business
Scholz party paves way for new center-right mayor in Berlin
Members of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's party have narrowly approved a local coalition deal in Berlin with Germany's main center-right opposition party, a decision which should pave the way for the capital's first conservative mayor in more than two decades.