Variety Duluth woman debunks conspiracies, promotes facts on viral Instagram account, CNN, the 'Daily Show'
World
UK to push at G-7 for global standard on 'vaccine passports'
Britain plans to use its presidency of the Group of Seven economic powers to push for an internationally recognized system of vaccine passports that could allow world travel to resume, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged Tuesday that the idea raises "complex" ethical issues.
World
Pakistani troops kill militant linked to slaying of 4 women
Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold Tuesday, killing an insurgent allegedly involved in the killing of four women from a vocational school a day earlier, the military said
World
Congo, Italy send agents to investigate ambassador's killing
An Italian Carabinieri unit is expected in Congo Tuesday to investigate the killings of the Italian ambassador to Congo, a Carabinieri officer and their driver in the country's troubled east.
Business
UK grants EU extra month to approve Brexit trade deal
Britain on Tuesday reluctantly granted the European Union two extra months to approve their bilateral trade deal that sets out relations in the wake of the United Kingdom's departure from the bloc.
World
Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will stay in hospital
Prince Philip is "comfortable" in a London hospital where he is being treated for an infection, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.