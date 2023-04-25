More from Star Tribune
Local
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi honored for work advocating for sexual assault victims
Ramsey County Attorney John Choi earned the award this April, and said more work must be done to help crime victims.
Local
University of Minnesota graduate student workers vote this week on whether to form union
Students leading the union drive say they want higher pay and better worker protections.
Politics
Minnesota House votes to legalize marijuana
A Senate vote is scheduled for Friday, and Gov. Walz supports cannabis legalization.
Gophers
Gophers football land a transfer commitment from Miami (Ohio)
Rowan Zolman is a 6-5, 220-pound athlete who played nine games for the RedHawks last season as a freshman.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis rezoning aims to ban new heavy industry
The measure is designed to reduce the pollution burden on neighborhoods. But existing operations can stay.