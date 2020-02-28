More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Germany has low death rate so far from virus
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 428,000 people and killed over 19,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The COVID-19 illness…
Business
US big-ticket factory orders up 1.2% in February
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose by a solid amount in February, but the gain came before the coronavirus had shut down much of the country.
Coronavirus
White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on an unprecedented $2 trillion emergency bill to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
National
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties have agreed on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid totaling some $2 trillion to businesses,…
Coronavirus
Minnesotans storm liquor stores, and an 'essential' debate emerges
"Whenever the governor speaks, people think we're going to close," said Jennifer Schoenzeit, owner of Zipps Liquors in Minneapolis.