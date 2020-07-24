More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota mask mandate goes into effect with a helping hand
The 4 million masks sent out to chambers of commerce and other groups for distribution should make it easier for businesses around the state.
Variety
More than a walk: Retired couple make dent in city litter
Retired teachers Ed and Chris Stried found a simple way to stay fit when the coronavirus ended their normal workouts earlier this year.
Movies
Drive-in movies resurrected in Richland Center amid pandemic
The marquee has been refreshed, a stage has been installed for special events, and the concession stand has undergone a $40,000 remodel and deep clean.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council approves first substantial cuts to police
The budget trims roughly $1.5 million from the city's police department — the first substantial cuts since George Floyd's death.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.