Vikings
Cook maintains he is victim in dispute with ex-girlfriend that led to lawsuit, allegations of abuse
The NFL said because the issue is a civil complaint, not a criminal matter, there is no change to Dalvin Cook's playing status.
Class 4A volleyball state quarterfinals
Class 4A volleyball state quarterfinals: East Ridge verses Bloomington Jefferson
White House says 900K kids got vaccine in Week 1
It's the first gauge of the pace of the school-age vaccination campaign.
Draft climate accord expresses 'alarm and concern'
The head of Greenpeace expressed disappointment the text contained no "numbers of the table" for funding for developing countries to adapt to climate change.
Vikings
Vikings lineman Dakota Dozier in hospital because of COVID-19
Dozier, who is vaccinated, was among five players placed on the COVID list within the past week.