National
Companies touting black lives matter face workforce scrutiny
After hitting the streets to protest racial injustices, Sharon Chuter was disillusioned by the number of corporate brands posting "glossy" messages spouting support for black lives.
Variety
Homes for disabled hit hard by COVID, faced past violations
Neil Sullivan was angry, frustrated and crushed with guilt. His brother Joe had been rushed from his home for the developmentally disabled by ambulance to…
National
Unemployment woes a mounting strain on Trump in Florida
When the tourists stopped coming in March, so did Lorin Lynch's paychecks from a Tampa Bay hotel. She burned through her savings while awaiting financial relief from Florida's unemployment office. It took nearly three months before the 26-year-old single mother finally got a check.
National
'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation
A&E Network has canceled the police reality series "Live PD" following weeks of protests inspired by the death of George Floyd and a report that a crew from the show filmed the arrest of a black man who died after he was restrained by police.
National
Trump resumes fundraising to build cash lead against Biden
President Donald Trump is resuming in-person fundraising events after a three-month hiatus as his campaign works to maintain a cash advantage over Democrat Joe Biden that it believes is vital to victory in November.