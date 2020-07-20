More from Star Tribune
Minnesota lawmakers strike 'tentative' deal on police proposals
But a tax proposal and a bonding bill funding a statewide package of construction projects still face opposition.
National
Renaming Alabama bridge for John Lewis opposed in Selma
Growing calls nationally to honor the late Rep. John Lewis by putting his name on the Alabama bridge where he and other voting rights demonstrators were beaten 55 years ago are being met with resistance in Selma, the majority Black city where "Bloody Sunday" occurred.
National
The Latest: Fauci stresses 'fundamentals' to fight outbreaks
and prevent future outbreaks — is by sticking to what he calls the "fundamentals."
National
West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally
Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.
National
Eldorado finishes $17.3B buyout of Caesars Entertainment
A Nevada company that started in 1973 with a single hotel-casino in Reno announced Monday it has completed a $17.3 billion buyout of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and will take the iconic company's name going forward as the largest casino owner in the world.