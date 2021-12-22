More from Star Tribune
North Metro
3rd day of jury deliberation ends without verdicts in Potter trial
The jury is expected to resume work Thursday after completing a full day of deliberations without questions to the judge.
Business
Minnesota shoppers jammed stores this month, mostly found what they wanted
The last-minute rush is on, but shoppers and retailers are happy.
Gophers
Gophers women's basketball brings healthier team to Drake compared to last year
The Bulldogs defeated the Gophers 99-66 last year, when Minnesota could field only eight healthy players, but Lindsay Whalen has a much deeper squad available heading into Thursday afternoon's rematch.
White House extends student loan moratorium
Payments on federal student loans will remain paused through May 1. Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be suspended.
Evening forecast: Low of 22, turning cloudy ahead of warmup
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.