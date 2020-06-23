More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Trump credits new border wall with stopping migrants, virus
President Donald Trump visited the U.S.-Mexico border Tuesday to celebrate construction of more than 200 miles of wall, hoping it will remind voters of progress he's made toward one his 2016 campaign promises.
National
Congress stalls on policing overhaul, despite public outcry
Congress is hitting an impasse on policing legislation, as Senate Democrats on Tuesday opposed a Republican proposal as inadequate, leaving the parties to decide whether to take on the hard job of negotiating a compromise or walk away despite public outcry over the killings of Black Americans.
National
Voting largely smooth in primaries in Kentucky, New York
Voting appeared to be running smoother in primaries on Tuesday than in elections held two weeks earlier in Georgia and Nevada, where voters experienced long lines and stood for hours outside polling places.
National
The Latest: US officials keep World Health Organization ties
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, recording another troubling milestone as America's largest pediatric hospital, Texas Children's Hospital, begins taking adult patients to free up bed space in Houston.
National
Mourners bid farewell to Rayshard Brooks at historic church
Scores of mourners Tuesday paid their final respects to Rayshard Brooks at the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. used to preach, taking part in a funeral rich with historical echoes and filled with a tragic sense that Black America has been through this all too many times before.