World
Aide: With few cuts, Pakistan lifts ban on Oscar-entry movie
Censors are lifting a ban on Pakistan's Oscar entry, "Joyland," but some scenes would be cut before the movie opens across the country, an aide to the prime minister said Wednesday.
Nation
Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park
A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators, over concerns that looser hunting rules adopted last year in the Republican-controlled state could harm their population.
Variety
White House Christmas tree cut down at Pennsylvania farm
The bluish-green fir will grace the Blue Room of the White House. It comes from Evergreen Acres Christmas Tree farm in Auburn, about 90 miles outside of Philadelphia.
Stage & Arts
Weisman Art Museum receives nearly $240K grant toward Indigenous reconciliation project
The grant focuses on a truth and reconciliation project, including consultation with Indigenous communities with an aim toward decolonizing.
Business
Airbnb aims to convince more people to rent out their homes
Convinced that the boom in leisure travel is permanent, Airbnb aims to expand its listings by convincing more people to turn their homes into short-term rentals.