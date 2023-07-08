More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Emails show MPD knew about officer's stun gun incident before hiring, contradicting chief's comments
The presidents of Brazil and Colombia meet to boost cooperation ahead of Amazon summit
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Saturday met with his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro to build momentum for an upcoming regional summit on the Amazon rainforest and enhance efforts for its protection.
World
What cluster bombs mean for Ukraine war effort
President Joe Biden's administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, even though the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.
Sports
Carlos Alcaraz won't fret about sounding humble at Wimbledon. He wants to face Novak Djokovic
Let other players downplay their championship chances at Wimbledon. Let other players profess — feign? — humility. Let other players express caution in Week 1 that it's still way too early to be talking about the possibility of reaching the final at the end of the fortnight.
World
Zelenskyy hails Ukraine's soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country's soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine's resilience in the face of the Russian invasion.
World
A German county elected a far-right candidate for the first time since the Nazi era, raising concern
Mike Knoth is more than thrilled that a far-right populist party's candidate recently won the county administration in his hometown in rural eastern Germany for the first time since the Nazi era.