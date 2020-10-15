More from Star Tribune
Winds push Colorado wildfire to largest in state history
One of two Rocky Mountain wildfires fanned by strong winds has become the largest in Colorado's history.
National
Candidate who embraces QAnon endorses Loeffler for Senate
Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia enthusiastically accepted an endorsement Thursday from Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congressional candidate who has embraced baseless QAnon conspiracy theories and espoused racist views in a series of online videos.
National
As election uncertainty sweeps markets, the pros hold steady
This presidential election is clearly unlike any other, but investors might be wise to treat it just like most of the previous ones.
Nation
Wildfire smoke in US exposes millions to hazardous pollution
Wildfires churning out dense plumes of smoke as they scorch huge swaths of the U.S. West Coast have exposed millions of people to hazardous pollution levels, causing emergency room visits to spike and potentially thousands of deaths among the elderly and infirm, according to an Associated Press analysis of pollution data and interviews with physicians, health authorities and researchers.
Music
Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations
Broadway's coronavirus-shortened season is getting an awards process that reflects this tumultuous year — incomplete, seemingly unfair and filled with loss.