Twins
Scoggins: Baseball is redefining 'Moneyball' in the greediest of ways
The sport could have been the first back from the pandemic, but thanks to failed leadership and greed there's doubt it will be back this year at all.
Gophers
'Excited to be back home.' Former Austin star Gach leaving Utah for U
The rising junior is returning home after playing two seasons for Utah and will seek a waiver to be eligible for 2020-21 with the Gophers.
Vikings
Goodell says he wants an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick
The NFL commissioner said during ESPN's "The Return of Sports" special on Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign the 32-year old quarterback, who hasn't played the past three seasons.
Vikings
Podcast: Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo talks marching in Chicago
Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo joins Andrew Krammer to discuss protesting with strangers in Chicago, his experiences as an African American and what he hopes to see change after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Gophers
Gundy's support for far-right network angers Oklahoma State star Hubbard
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and coach Mike Gundy appear to have ironed out their differences for now.